Vinayak Raut family booked in Thane over cow urine ritual
Former Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, his wife, and their son have been booked by Thane police under Maharashtra's anti-superstition law.
This happened after their daughter-in-law Girija accused them of forcing her to drink cow urine and pluck her hair as part of strange rituals.
Two alleged sorcerers, Firoz and Qazi, are also named in the case.
Daughter-in-law Girija alleges abuse and abandonment
Girija says she faced mental harassment, starvation, and even assault from her husband and in-laws.
She shared that her husband denied intimacy during their honeymoon in Ooty, insulted her at family events, and physically assaulted her during a trip to Australia.
She recalled that such quarrels were frequent and never cared about the surroundings. She also claims the family abandoned her on multiple occasions.
The Raut family has not responded publicly yet.