Vinayak Raut family booked in Thane over cow urine ritual

Daughter-in-law Girija alleges abuse and abandonment

Girija says she faced mental harassment, starvation, and even assault from her husband and in-laws.

She shared that her husband denied intimacy during their honeymoon in Ooty, insulted her at family events, and physically assaulted her during a trip to Australia.

She recalled that such quarrels were frequent and never cared about the surroundings. She also claims the family abandoned her on multiple occasions.

The Raut family has not responded publicly yet.