Vineet Joshi shifted amid NEET protests Naresh Pal Gangwar named
India
The government just shifted Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi to another ministry after the NEET paper leak controversy sparked major protests. Naresh Pal Gangwar will now take over his role.
The Cockroach Janta Party has been rallying at Jantar Mantar, demanding exam reforms and even calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, especially after reports of student suicides linked to the scandal.
Protests push exam transparency and accountability
Joshi's transfer is part of a wider shake-up in top government jobs, with new appointments across ministries like Labour and in the Department of School Education and Literacy.
The recent protests have put a spotlight on how competitive exams are run, pushing for more transparency and accountability from those in charge.