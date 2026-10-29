Vineet Mishra among 6 Indian crew stranded in Karachi port
India
Six Indian crew members, including Vineet Mishra from Uttar Pradesh, have been stranded on a cargo ship at Karachi port for more than six months after the vessel was detained after a dispute between an Iranian company and the authorities at the port.
Even though his contract ended in August, they haven't been allowed to leave the ship.
Family appeals to PM and MEA
Vineet's family has reached out to the prime minister and the External Affairs Ministry, sharing that there's barely enough food and water on board, and no electricity for months.
Communication is tough: they only get to talk every few weeks.
The family even traveled to Delhi hoping for answers, but so far there is no action to help them.