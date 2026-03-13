Vintage vehicle numbers sold to new cars in Rajasthan

Scammers took advantage of the digitization process

The mess came to light last March when Jaipur's RTO noticed a suspicious pile-up of transactions.

Since then, two officials have been suspended and over 1,000 registration numbers flagged or canceled.

RTOs and DTOs have filed FIRs, and agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate have been reported to take cognisance.

If you own an old vehicle in Rajasthan, you're being urged to update your records.

The scam affected multiple district RTOs across the state.