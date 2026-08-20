Meghalaya students' protest turns violent; vehicles, Vivekananda, Netaji statues vandalized 

At the Relief and Rehabilitation Colony, a glass enclosure around Vivekananda's statue was damaged.

A police escort vehicle also had its side window smashed while a National Informatics Centre (NIC) vehicle's rear windshield was broken at Barik.

The student body had earlier held protests on August 17 and 18, giving the state government a 15-day ultimatum to respond.

Then, a day earlier, it warned that it would step up its agitation if the government failed to respond to its demands.