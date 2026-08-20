Meghalaya students' protest turns violent; vehicles, Vivekananda, Netaji statues vandalized
What's the story
A black-flag motorcycle rally organized by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) turned violent in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Wednesday, with protesters allegedly vandalizing statues of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and setting at least two government vehicles on fire. The protest was part of the KSU's ongoing agitation over a five-point charter of demands, including recruitment reforms and protection of indigenous residents. The rally passed through several areas, including Polo, Barik, and Mawlai.
Vandalism incidents
Statues of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose vandalized
At the Relief and Rehabilitation Colony, a glass enclosure around Vivekananda's statue was damaged.
A police escort vehicle also had its side window smashed while a National Informatics Centre (NIC) vehicle's rear windshield was broken at Barik.
The student body had earlier held protests on August 17 and 18, giving the state government a 15-day ultimatum to respond.
Then, a day earlier, it warned that it would step up its agitation if the government failed to respond to its demands.
Protest escalation
KSU's demands
The KSU's demands include implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, reforms in recruitment through the Meghalaya Public Service Commission and District Selection Committees (DSCs), and stricter regulation of migrant workers.
They had also raised issues concerning the hiring of nurses at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), demanding changes in the recruitment process.
Official statement
District administration allowed rally
It has also been separately opposing the manner in which the public hearing for Shree Cement Ltd's proposed limestone mining project at Lum Syrman in East Jaintia Hills was conducted. The influential students' body has demanded that the proceedings be declared null and void.
The district administration had allowed Wednesday's rally but imposed conditions and increased security at sensitive locations.
East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said they were in touch with the KSU.