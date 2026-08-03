Violent Chippagiri mandal clash escalates with YSRCP MLA Virupakshi arrested

TDP claims Virupakshi and his group attacked activist Nagaraju and his wife, even damaging vehicles during the scuffle.

Meanwhile, YSRCP says its own members were targeted by TDP workers.

Police stepped in, arresting Virupakshi, his son Chandrasekhar, and 14 others during a late-night raid.

Legal cases have been filed under serious charges like attempt to murder and the SC/ST Act, sparking more political tension as leaders demand immediate release for those arrested.