Violent Chippagiri mandal clash escalates with YSRCP MLA Virupakshi arrested
India
Things got tense in Andhra Pradesh's Chippagiri mandal after a phone argument between YSRCP and TDP supporters turned into violent clashes.
The situation escalated when YSRCP MLA Virupakshi visited Nemakallu and was accused of leading an attack on a Dalit TDP activist's family.
TDP alleges attack on Nagaraju family
TDP claims Virupakshi and his group attacked activist Nagaraju and his wife, even damaging vehicles during the scuffle.
Meanwhile, YSRCP says its own members were targeted by TDP workers.
Police stepped in, arresting Virupakshi, his son Chandrasekhar, and 14 others during a late-night raid.
Legal cases have been filed under serious charges like attempt to murder and the SC/ST Act, sparking more political tension as leaders demand immediate release for those arrested.