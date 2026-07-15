VIP convoy gridlocks central and south Delhi for 5 hours
Delhi's central and south zones turned into a parking lot on Wednesday morning, all because of a VIP convoy. From 8:30am to 1:30pm major roads like Ring Road, Mathura Road, and DND Flyway were jammed up, with some commuters stuck for nearly an hour, especially near Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram Chowk.From 8:30am to 1:30pm major roads like Ring Road, Mathura Road, and DND Flyway were jammed up, with some commuters stuck for nearly an hour, especially near Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram Chowk.
Delhi Traffic Police gave no warning
Even though the VIP route was planned in advance, Delhi Traffic Police didn't give any early warning.
People took to social media to vent and share photos of the chaos.
Officials later said a miscommunication during the dignitaries' return led to a sudden 20-minute halt on roads connecting the Mathura Road, making things even worse.
It took hours for traffic to get back to normal, leaving many asking for better planning next time.