Vipin and Sachin Raghuvanshi detained in Indore over unlicensed liquor
Vipin and Sachin Raghuvanshi, whose brother Raja was murdered during his honeymoon last year, were placed under preventive arrest as a precautionary measure under Section 170 of BNSS in Indore after police found their restaurant serving alcohol without a license.
Three of their staff members were also taken into custody during the police check.
Face Section 170 BNSS arrest
The brothers now face arrest as a precautionary measure under Section 170 of BNSS for the cognizable offense without a warrant, plus violations under the Excise Act and BNS Section 223 for the eatery/dhaba serving liquor illegally without a license and not sharing information with police.
For context, Raja's murder had already made headlines: his wife Sonam and her alleged lover are behind bars, along with three suspected hired killers.