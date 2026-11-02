Vipin Kumar Singh, 38, dies after alleged assault in Ludhiana
India
A 38-year-old man, Vipin Kumar Singh, passed away after an alleged assault at Anmol Auto Repair in Ludhiana on October 29.
His family found him badly injured when he got home and rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved.
Mother files complaint, Santosh Kumar arrested
Singh's mother believes internal injuries from the attack caused his death and has filed a police complaint.
Santosh Kumar has been apprehended, while the four other accused remain unidentified and are still being traced.
They are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder as police continue their investigation.