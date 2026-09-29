Viral Begusarai hotel assault video leads to FIR, police probe
India
A disturbing video showing a woman being assaulted in a Begusarai hotel room has gone viral, leading to widespread anger online.
The incident happened on Sunday, and after the victim's family reported it, the victim's family lodged a complaint/FIR on Monday evening and police registered a case.
The footage shows a man pulling the woman by her hair and beating her.
Rohit Kumar named, Tejashwi Yadav condemns
Police have named Rohit Kumar as the main accused and are verifying all details.
Tejashwi Yadav has strongly condemned what happened: Yadav criticized the Bihar government and Prime Minister Modi for his silence, calling out ongoing law-and-order issues in the state.