Viral Bengaluru clip shows nearly 30-minute traffic inside residential complex
India
A viral video from Bengaluru is making waves for showing something new; even the inside of a residential complex isn't safe from the city's legendary traffic.
In the clip, cars are stuck for nearly 30 minutes just trying to get out of their own society, with gridlock starting before drivers even reach the main road.
Jokes reveal traffic entering private spaces
People online joked about Bengaluru's traffic problem having "officially entered residential territory," but it highlights a real problem: traffic jams are creeping into private spaces too.