Viral clip shows woman pulling stretcher at Rajkot Civil Hospital
India
A video from Rajkot Civil Hospital shows a 70-year-old woman struggling to pull a stretcher herself, wheeling her relative on the stretcher, with no help from staff.
The clip has gone viral, raising questions about how patients and their families are being supported at the hospital.
Hospital opens probe, notifies stretcher agency
After the video made waves online, hospital officials said they have started an investigation and issued a notice to the agency in charge of stretcher services.
They are planning stricter rules and better staff deployment so something like this does not happen again.
The case highlights just how important proper support is for patients, especially in busy public hospitals.