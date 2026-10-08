Viral IndiGo video shows passengers ignoring seat belt sign
India
A recent video from an IndiGo flight between Krabi and New Delhi has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
It shows several passengers standing in the aisles, chatting and passing food around, even though the seat belt sign was on due to turbulence.
The cabin crew kept asking people to sit down, but some just wouldn't listen.
Neeraj Priyanka Choudhary clarifies video intent
The clip sparked a wave of reactions online, with many criticizing the disregard for basic safety rules.
Neeraj Priyanka Choudhary, who posted the video, clarified it wasn't about eating but about ignoring safety instructions.
The incident has kicked off fresh conversations about why listening to crew instructions matters for everyone's safety on board.