Viral Instagram video accuses CJP of littering in Connaught Place
India
A viral Instagram video is calling out the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after its recent protest allegedly left Connaught Place littered and covered in graffiti.
Shared by Aman Saini, the clip shows trash on sidewalks and walls defaced with abusive words, raising questions about who should clean up after big demonstrations.
Online debate over cleanup efforts
In the video, Saini criticizes protesters for turning Connaught Place's sidewalks into toilets, and the video's text overlay asks, "Who is accountable for this?"
The post quickly blew up online, with some people upset about the mess, while others pointed out that volunteers stayed back to help clean.
The protests also brought fresh attention to how public spaces are treated during major events.