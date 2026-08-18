Bhopal: 5 accused kill boy for 'testicles worth ₹1cr'
What's the story
A 20-year-old Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student in Bhopal has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 16-year-old street vendor. The crime was committed after the accused were misled by a viral social media hoax that claimed human testicles could fetch crores in Gulf countries. The alleged mastermind, Zoheb Khan, posed as a medical student and convinced four others that the body part could be sold for ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore.
Murder plot
Gang made 2 earlier attempts to murder
Before the murder, the gang made two failed attempts.
In their first attempt, they tried to lure another boy with an offer of ₹100 to help in a fight, but he didn't turn up.
The second attempt was foiled when another boy managed to fight back and escape.
This led to an attempt-to-murder case being registered against the accused.
Crime scene
Third attempt ends in murder
The third attempt ended in the murder of the teenager.
On August 6, two minors allegedly approached him at Iqbal Maidan under the pretext of needing help in a fight near Khatlapura.
They took him to Dhobi Ghat, where he was stabbed, and his testicles were removed with a blade.
The victim's decomposed body was recovered from Lower Lake on August 10.
Failed scheme
Tissue was kept for 3 days before being disposed of
The accused had no buyer for the body part they believed would make them rich. They kept the severed tissue for about three days before disposing of it in the lake.
The victim was identified five days later through a tattoo on his body after his mother reported him missing.