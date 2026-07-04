'Never going to happen': Siya Goyal's Snapchat message on wedding

Investigation underway

Investigation into flight booking underway

The authenticity of the chat is now under investigation. Authorities are looking into whether the purported flight booking was part of a larger plan to mislead or fabricate a story after the murder. Agarwal and Goyal were engaged earlier this year, with plans for a grand wedding in November at Udaipur, Rajasthan. Special flights had been booked for guests. The new development comes as police ramp up their probe into digital evidence and chats between Goyal and Chaudhary.