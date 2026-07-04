'Never going to happen': Siya Goyal's Snapchat message on wedding
What's the story
A purported Snapchat conversation between Siya Goyal, the prime accused in her fiancé Ketan Agarwal's murder, and a friend has emerged. The chat took place on May 25, three weeks before the incident where 26-year-old Agarwal was allegedly pushed into a gorge at Pune's Lohagad Fort by Goyal (20) and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22). In the alleged chat, Goyal requested her friend's Aadhaar card to book flight tickets for a wedding that "is never going to happen."
Investigation underway
Investigation into flight booking underway
The authenticity of the chat is now under investigation. Authorities are looking into whether the purported flight booking was part of a larger plan to mislead or fabricate a story after the murder. Agarwal and Goyal were engaged earlier this year, with plans for a grand wedding in November at Udaipur, Rajasthan. Special flights had been booked for guests. The new development comes as police ramp up their probe into digital evidence and chats between Goyal and Chaudhary.
Custody update
Goyal, Chaudhary sent to judicial custody
On Friday, Goyal and Chaudhary were sent to 14-day judicial custody after their police remand expired. During the hearing, police sought an extension of their custody, citing that coded conversations between the duo needed further interrogation. A second phone belonging to Goyal was also recovered on Friday. The public prosecutor stated that Goyal and Chaudhary needed to be confronted to decipher the coded conversations. However, the court denied an extension of police custody for both suspects.
Judicial decision
Court rejects plea for polygraph tests on suspects
The court also rejected the prosecution's plea to conduct polygraph tests on Goyal and Chaudhary. The defense opposed these tests, arguing they can't be conducted without the accused's consent. The investigation has also revealed a possible accomplice in the case. Police are now probing a youth from Beed district who allegedly discussed the murder plot with Goyal and Chaudhary. This youth, a former classmate of Chaudhary, was invited to Lohagad Fort on June 18 but declined the invitation.