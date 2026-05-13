Viral train video shows railway staff allegedly mistreating elderly vendor
India
A video showing an elderly woman vendor allegedly pushed and appears to have her saree tugged by railway staff on a train has gone viral, upsetting many online.
She's seen sitting on the floor with folded hands, looking distressed.
The incident has led to calls for accountability and stricter action against those involved.
Railway Seva seeks journey details
The clip was posted on X by Riya Ghosh, who called out both the mistreatment and the silence of passengers.
Many users labeled the situation "shameful" and "heartbreaking."
Responding to public anger, Railway Seva has requested journey details from anyone who can help.