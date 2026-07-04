Viral train video shows tired passenger clashing with bhajan singers
A video of a tired train passenger clashing with women singing bhajans has gone viral, stirring up conversations about how we behave in shared spaces.
Posted by @tobeornottobe.69, the clip shows the man politely asking the group to lower their volume after not sleeping for 24 hours, but his request is brushed off and things quickly heat up.
Passenger cites sleeplessness, singers defend devotion
The passenger says, Kal raat se nahi soya main ("I haven't slept since last night") and asks for some empathy, Kuch toh daya dikhao.
The women defend their singing as devotional, chanting Jai Mata Di as tensions rise.
A person who appears to be a railway official eventually steps in, warning the group they could be removed at the next station if complaints continue.
The incident has people online calling for more civic sense when sharing public spaces.