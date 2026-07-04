Viral train video shows tired passenger clashing with bhajan singers

Passenger cites sleeplessness, singers defend devotion

The passenger says, Kal raat se nahi soya main ("I haven't slept since last night") and asks for some empathy, Kuch toh daya dikhao.

The women defend their singing as devotional, chanting Jai Mata Di as tensions rise.

A person who appears to be a railway official eventually steps in, warning the group they could be removed at the next station if complaints continue.

The incident has people online calling for more civic sense when sharing public spaces.