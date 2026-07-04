Viral video exposes Satish Kumar as middleman, 10 officers suspended
India
Satish Kumar from Saharsa, Bihar, got arrested after a viral video showed him interfering with police investigations and acting as a middleman at the Salkhua police station.
His arrest has put a spotlight on local corruption: 10 officers have already been suspended for their suspected involvement.
Items suggest Satish Kumar wrote reports
When Kumar was caught near a temple in Gauspur on Thursday, police found a laptop, keyboard, mouse, and case files linked to several officers in his bag.
These items suggest he was helping write official reports and demanding money from people.
Authorities say strict action will follow for anyone else involved.