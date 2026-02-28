Viral video from Mathura's Lathmar Holi sparks crowd safety concerns
India
A viral video from Mathura's famous Lathmar Holi festival is raising real concerns about crowd safety.
The clip shows a massive, tightly packed crowd, and when police removed barricades, things got chaotic fast—making fears of a stampede feel all too real.
The incident has prompted renewed questions about how huge gatherings like this are handled.
People advised to stay away from such places
After the video spread online, social media was full of people urging others to avoid crowds, criticizing creators for 'romanticizing' such spots, and warning of the danger.
Many said these overcrowded events are being hyped up as must-see experiences but can actually be risky.
