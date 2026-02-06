Viral video of boys harassing woman near temple sparks outrage
India
A video of three teens harassing a woman near a temple has gone viral, putting the spotlight back on women's safety in India.
The woman filmed the teens as they followed her and sang Bollywood songs, highlighting how people from North East India often face harassment because of their appearance.
Incident highlights need for better education around respect
The teens reportedly left when the woman's friend showed up, but the incident quickly spread across social media.
Many are demanding better education around respect and stricter measures to keep women safe in public spaces.
The Instagram post by user 'Chiro' has fueled an ongoing conversation about how society needs to step up for women's safety.