Viral video of Siya Goyal holding beer fuels murder probe
India
A video of 20-year-old Siya Goyal holding a beer bottle at a party has gone viral, directly contradicting her mother Pooja Goyal's claim that Siya never drank or partied.
The clip is now raising questions about what really happened and is fueling the ongoing investigation into the alleged murder of Siya's fiance, Ketan Agarwal.
Police recreate crime at Lohagad Fort
Pooja also pushed back on talk of a romance between Siya and co-accused Chetan Choudhary, saying they were only friends.
Meanwhile, police took Choudhary to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene from June 18.
Investigators are also concerned that Siya kept Agarwal's phone for some time before returning it to his family, raising suspicions about possible evidence tampering.