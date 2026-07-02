Viral video of Siya Goyal holding beer fuels murder probe

Police recreate crime at Lohagad Fort

Pooja also pushed back on talk of a romance between Siya and co-accused Chetan Choudhary, saying they were only friends.

Meanwhile, police took Choudhary to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene from June 18.

Investigators are also concerned that Siya kept Agarwal's phone for some time before returning it to his family, raising suspicions about possible evidence tampering.