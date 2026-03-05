Viral video of woman coloring foreign child's face raises eyebrows
A video of an Indian woman putting Holi colors on a foreign child — which prompted viewers to ask whether permission was obtained — has gone viral, and it's got people talking about personal boundaries.
The moment, captured during the festival, shows her coloring the child's cheeks before walking away—raising questions about how we respect consent, especially with kids.
'Outside of Asia, consent is a big deal'
Shared by 'Gravid News' on Instagram and watched over 36,000 times, the clip drew quick criticism.
Many pointed out that asking for permission matters—a lot—especially across cultures.
As one commenter put it: .".. but outside of Asia, consent is a big deal!"
Others suggested a simple hello or checking with the parent could have made all the difference.
Cultural differences
The incident highlights how cultural traditions like Holi can be interpreted differently by people from other backgrounds.
What feels festive to some might feel uncomfortable to others—reminding us that understanding and respecting consent is important in any celebration.