Viral video shows Kunal Kumar given cardboard splint, Bihar probes

Hospital staff say they used cardboard because there were no orthopedic doctors or standard splints available at that moment.

Dr. Abhinay Priyadarshi, the hospital in charge, explained that in cases of fracture, the foremost priority is to prevent movement of the injured part of the body, and if a standard fracture splint is not available, using a cardboard sheet, wood, or any other rigid material as a temporary splint is an accepted first-aid medical practice.

Still, officials have promised action if negligence is found, and ongoing shortages of medical supplies are now under the spotlight.