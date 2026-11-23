Viral video shows Kurla beating as police detain 8 minors
After a shocking video went viral showing a young man and his female friend being beaten up by a group of minors in Kurla's Pramod Mahajan Garden, police have now detained eight minors, some appearing to be as young as 12.
The latest two were picked up on Monday and, like the others, sent to a correctional home until December 4.
The incident has sparked public outrage on social media.
Police identify all minors, case filed
Police have identified all the minors involved and registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including for unlawful assembly and causing hurt with dangerous weapons.
For now, all eight are in corrective custody while investigations continue.