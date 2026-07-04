Viral video shows Ladakh tourists feeding Himalayan marmots junk food
India
A viral Instagram video is calling out tourists in Ladakh for feeding Himalayan marmots junk food like chips and biscuits.
Posted by @its_naturemot, reported on July 4, 2026, the clip shows a man explaining that these snacks harm the marmots' health and upset their natural way of living.
Video sparks online wildlife protection conversations
The man points out that marmots eat only plants and hibernate in winter, so human snacks are really bad for them.
He noticed way fewer marmots this year compared to 2017, even though there are signs everywhere telling people not to feed them.
The video has sparked big conversations online about protecting wildlife and being a more thoughtful traveler, reminding everyone that our actions matter for the animals who call these places home.