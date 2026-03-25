Viral video shows man touching woman inappropriately during auto ride
India
A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student, Anaya, filmed a male co-passenger allegedly touching her inappropriately during her auto rickshaw ride to college.
After she confronted him and started recording, the man quickly got out and ran away.
Anaya shared the video online and said she did not want anyone else to face this.
Video goes viral, police tagged
Anaya's video quickly went viral, with people tagging Varanasi police and urging them to find the accused.
Many users supported her courage and called for better safety measures, like stricter driver checks and more surveillance near colleges.
As one comment put it: No one should have to fear for their safety on the way to college or anywhere else.