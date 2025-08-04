Next Article
Viral video shows parents carrying baby above waist-high floodwaters
A viral video from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, shows parents carefully carrying their baby above waist-high floodwaters—a tough reminder of how serious the flooding has become.
Heavy rains have caused the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to overflow, leaving homes, temples, and even cars underwater.
Over 84,000 people affected so far
Flooding has halted daily life in many areas—402 villages across 37 tehsils are affected, and over 84,000 people have been impacted so far.
With places like Rasulabad Ghat submerged and activities suspended, rescue teams are working nonstop to help people out.
The rain isn't letting up yet, so locals are still bracing for more challenges ahead.