Viral video shows parents carrying baby above waist-high floodwaters

Over 84,000 people affected so far

Flooding has halted daily life in many areas—402 villages across 37 tehsils are affected, and over 84,000 people have been impacted so far.

With places like Rasulabad Ghat submerged and activities suspended, rescue teams are working nonstop to help people out.

The rain isn't letting up yet, so locals are still bracing for more challenges ahead.