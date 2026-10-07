Viral video shows Ram Bilas Katara alleging eviction by son

A video of 70-year-old Ram Bilas Katara and his wife from Agra has gone viral, where they share how their son and daughter-in-law allegedly kicked them out of their own home back in January 2022.

The couple now rents a place and is asking for help online.

Katara even calls his son "Aurangzeb se bhi bura" (worse than Aurangzeb) as he pleads for justice.