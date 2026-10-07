Viral video shows Ram Bilas Katara alleging eviction by son
India
A video of 70-year-old Ram Bilas Katara and his wife from Agra has gone viral, where they share how their son and daughter-in-law allegedly kicked them out of their own home back in January 2022.
The couple now rents a place and is asking for help online.
Katara even calls his son "Aurangzeb se bhi bura" (worse than Aurangzeb) as he pleads for justice.
Agra police confirm family property dispute
Police have confirmed this is a family property issue: the house is registered under the daughter-in-law's name, while Katara claims a share in it.
The case is now in court, and the Agra police say they're keeping an eye on things to make sure the law is followed.