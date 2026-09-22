Viral video shows rats inside Rajkot McDonald's, health officials confirm
A video showing rats running around inside a McDonald's in Rajkot, Gujarat, has gone viral, yes, right on the tables and chairs.
The clip, filmed by a customer at the Greenland Chokdi outlet, quickly raised eyebrows about food safety.
Health officials have confirmed the incident, and people are understandably concerned about what this means for hygiene in popular hangout spots.
Maharashtra FDA suspends Swiggy Instamart
After the video blew up online, Rajkot's Health Department started investigating. The restaurant manager said the rats came from a nearby construction site.
Meanwhile, over in Mumbai, Maharashtra's FDA just suspended a Swiggy Instamart dark store after inspecting officials directly sighted a live rat in the store's handling area.
Another reminder that rodent problems aren't limited to one place or brand.