Viral video wrongly links old case to Kaithal, Haryana

The clip is actually from a seminar at NIILM University in March 2025. In it, Geeta—Kaithal City Police Station's in-charge—was sharing past cases she'd handled. The incident discussed didn't happen in Kaithal at all; social media posts just took the story out of context.

Police are pushing back against fake news

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lalit Yadav set the record straight: "The viral video has no connection whatsoever with Kaithal district," and said the footage dates to a seminar on March 5, 2025.

He added that police will take legal action against those spreading these false claims.

Police have taken note of the misleading circulation and said they will take appropriate action in accordance with the law.