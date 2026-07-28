Virar-Bharuch MEMU partially derails at Bhilad station, no injuries
India
Train travel between Mumbai and Gujarat hit a snag early Tuesday when a Virar-Bharuch MEMU train (No. 19101) partially derailed at Bhilad station at 6:27am.
Four wheels of the front coach slipped off the tracks while entering the platform, but thankfully, everyone on board, including passengers and staff, was safe and unhurt.
Trains delayed across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat
The derailment has caused major delays for trains running through big cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat.
For now, trains are being regulated to keep things safe while Western Railway teams work to get everything back on track.
Officials say they are investigating what went wrong.