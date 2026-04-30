Virar West man kills fiancee and mother after wedding canceled
A tragic incident unfolded in Virar West, Maharashtra, where a 27-year-old man killed his fiancee and her mother after their wedding was canceled due to family disagreements.
After his family visited the home on Tuesday night to try to work things out, he showed up at their home the next morning to ask for another chance.
When her mother stood firm on the decision, things turned violent and he attacked both women with a knife.
Man attempts suicide, both women dead
After the attack, the man tried to take his own life inside the house. Neighbors heard the commotion and quickly called for help.
Both women were declared dead at the hospital, while he is currently in critical condition and being treated in the intensive care unit.
The police are investigating what led up to this tragedy and have informed the fiancee's father, who was away for work.