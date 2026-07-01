Virendra Prasad Shukla faces FIR after Aliganj fire killed 15 India Jul 01, 2026

A tragic fire at a commercial building in Aliganj on June 22 left 15 people dead.

Now, the building's owner, Virendra Prasad Shukla, is facing an FIR after officials say he used a fake no-objection certificate (NOC) to get the place connected to electricity.

The forgery was uncovered during an audit right after the incident.