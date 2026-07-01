Virendra Prasad Shukla faces FIR after Aliganj fire killed 15
India
A tragic fire at a commercial building in Aliganj on June 22 left 15 people dead.
Now, the building's owner, Virendra Prasad Shukla, is facing an FIR after officials say he used a fake no-objection certificate (NOC) to get the place connected to electricity.
The forgery was uncovered during an audit right after the incident.
Police probe Shukla's alleged NOC forgery
Police are investigating Shukla over the allegedly forged NOC, which had mismatched numbers and odd signatures compared to real documents.
The case includes evidence like old NOCs, dispatch logs, and bills.
Next steps will depend on what police find as they dig deeper into how this happened.