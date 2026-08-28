Virudhunagar student suicide after alleged teacher beating fuels debate
A heartbreaking incident in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district has sparked outrage: a 12-year-old Class 6 student died by suicide after he was allegedly beaten and humiliated by his teacher for not finishing his notebook work.
The case has brought renewed attention to the ban on corporal punishment in schools and how students can be deeply affected by classroom experiences.
Police probe, questioning teachers and classmates
Police have launched an investigation, questioning teachers and classmates about what happened.
Police are also checking the note reportedly left by the boy where he mentioned feeling hurt after being laughed at in class.
Authorities say action will be taken once the inquiry is complete, as the case has once again drawn attention to concerns over corporal punishment and student well-being in schools.