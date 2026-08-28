Visakhapatnam 15-year-old allegedly dies by suicide after disagreement with mother
India
A 15-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday after a disagreement with her mother about buying an expensive smartphone.
She had been asking for the phone for days, wanting to keep up with friends who had similar devices, but her mother, who works as a daily-wage laborer, could not afford it.
Body recovered for postmortem, case registered
After another argument over the phone, the girl locked herself in her room and was later found unresponsive.
Authorities have registered a case and are investigating, while the body was recovered for postmortem examination.
The incident has left many reflecting on how pressures around gadgets can deeply affect young people.