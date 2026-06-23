Visakhapatnam agriculture department says stock meets kharif demand till July India Jun 23, 2026

Good news for local farmers: Visakhapatnam's agriculture department says there's enough fertilizer ready for the upcoming kharif season, which runs from April to September, to meet demand till the end of July.

With crops planned across over 5,400 hectares and horticulture on nearly 4,400 hectares, officials estimate a need for about 3,200 tons of fertilizers.