Visakhapatnam agriculture department says stock meets kharif demand till July
India
Good news for local farmers: Visakhapatnam's agriculture department says there's enough fertilizer ready for the upcoming kharif season, which runs from April to September, to meet demand till the end of July.
With crops planned across over 5,400 hectares and horticulture on nearly 4,400 hectares, officials estimate a need for about 3,200 tons of fertilizers.
Visakhapatnam holds 1,161 tons, officials reassure
As of Tuesday, the district has 1,161 tons stocked up, including urea, DAP, potash, and more.
Officials have reassured everyone that supplies will cover farming needs till the end of July without any hiccups this season.
So if you're worried about running short on fertilizers, don't be!