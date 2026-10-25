Visakhapatnam AQI spikes to 254 Sunday as PM2.5 dominates

Blame goes mostly to industrial emissions, heavy traffic, and the city's bowl-shaped layout that traps dirty air, especially in late October when temperature inversions kick in.

To help out, APPCB Joint Chief Environmental Scientist M. Sree Ranjani is pushing for "Automatic and smart signaling that keeps traffic moving should be implemented, with the traffic police involved."

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority has also installed three more air monitoring stations under its CSR initiative.

Citizen groups are also raising awareness and calling for action to tackle the pollution problem together.