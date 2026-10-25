Visakhapatnam AQI spikes to 254 Sunday as PM2.5 dominates
Visakhapatnam woke up to "Poor" air quality this Sunday, with the AQI spiking to 254, way up from 177 just a day earlier.
The main issue is PM2.5, those tiny particles that can mess with your breathing if you're out and about for long.
APPCB urges smart traffic signaling
Blame goes mostly to industrial emissions, heavy traffic, and the city's bowl-shaped layout that traps dirty air, especially in late October when temperature inversions kick in.
To help out, APPCB Joint Chief Environmental Scientist M. Sree Ranjani is pushing for "Automatic and smart signaling that keeps traffic moving should be implemented, with the traffic police involved."
The Visakhapatnam Port Authority has also installed three more air monitoring stations under its CSR initiative.
Citizen groups are also raising awareness and calling for action to tackle the pollution problem together.