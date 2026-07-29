Visakhapatnam commercial flights to move to Bhogapuram airport August 17
India
Big change for flyers: starting August 17, 2026, all regular commercial flights will move from Visakhapatnam Airport to the brand-new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, over 50km away.
The new airport will even take over Vizag's VTZ code and is part of a push to upgrade India's air travel experience.
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While regular flights are moving out of Vizag, military, emergency, and VIP flights will still use the old airport.
This kind of switch isn't new. Bangalore and Hyderabad airports saw similar upgrades in 2008, and Noida got its own new airport just last month.