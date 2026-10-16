Visakhapatnam CWC warns heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh: some areas are about to get hit with heavy rain, even though the state has seen 79% less rainfall than usual this October.
The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) in Visakhapatnam says districts like Parvathipuram-Manyam and Krishna could see downpours in the next 24 hours, thanks to an upper-air cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighborhood.
Monsoon triggers Andhra Pradesh thunderstorm alert
The northeast monsoon is kicking in, bringing scattered showers and putting all districts on alert for thunderstorms and lightning until Sunday.
Winds could get pretty gusty too, up to 60 kph over the weekend.
Good news if you're heading out to sea: there aren't any warnings for fishermen right now.
Expect rain to become even more isolated from October 20, with no big storms brewing over the Bay of Bengal any time soon.