Visakhapatnam fishing boat flips, Tatarao and Akash cling to wreckage
India
A fishing boat flipped near Visakhapatnam on Thursday while seven fishermen were out at sea.
Two crew members, Tatarao and Akash, got injured after the boat got stuck between tetrapods. They had to cling to the wreckage.
Recovering fishermen seek state aid
Both injured fishermen are now recovering at King George Hospital and asking the state government for urgent financial support. The accident destroyed their boat and nets worth over ₹4.5 lakh.
After a recent similar incident where six lives were lost, fishermen's organizations are also pushing for better safety gear, like emergency beacons, on all fishing boats so these accidents don't keep happening.