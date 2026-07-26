Visakhapatnam poets hold 'Boddinkala Kavana Bheri' backing NEET-UG probe

Poets from groups like Arasam and Sahiti Sravanthi used their verses to call out authorities for cracking down on protesters and lauded the students "for what the organizers termed a successful agitation."

Educationist K.S. Chalam said the stir had drawn attention to alleged large-scale malpractice in competitive exams, expected the movement to be followed by similar agitations, and assessed that corporate and communal dominance was on the decline.