Visakhapatnam poets hold 'Boddinkala Kavana Bheri' backing NEET-UG probe
India
On Sunday, poets in Visakhapatnam held a unique event called Boddinkala Kavana Bheri ("Cockroaches' Poetic War-Cry") to back students protesting at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.
The students are demanding a proper investigation into alleged cheating and irregularities in NEET-UG and other big exams.
Educationist Chalam cites alleged exam malpractice
Poets from groups like Arasam and Sahiti Sravanthi used their verses to call out authorities for cracking down on protesters and lauded the students "for what the organizers termed a successful agitation."
Educationist K.S. Chalam said the stir had drawn attention to alleged large-scale malpractice in competitive exams, expected the movement to be followed by similar agitations, and assessed that corporate and communal dominance was on the decline.