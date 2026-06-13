Visakhapatnam scammer allegedly used deepfake calls, duped ex-serviceman ₹80,000
India
A scammer in Visakhapatnam allegedly used deepfake tech to pretend to be Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh, tricking ex-serviceman Bodireddy Srinivasa Reddy out of ₹80,000.
The fraudster allegedly made AI-generated video calls and sent fake WhatsApp chats to look legitimate.
Police probe AI deepfake UPI scam
The con artist used a local politician's WhatsApp profile photo, shared fake screenshots with officials, and pulled off video calls mimicking top leaders (likely using deepfakes) to win Reddy's trust.
After convincing him the money was for tax issues and park development, they got him to transfer ₹80,000 via UPI.
Cybercrime police are now investigating and warn that these AI scams are on the rise.