Visakhapatnam scammer allegedly used deepfake calls, duped ex-serviceman ₹80,000

Police probe AI deepfake UPI scam

The con artist used a local politician's WhatsApp profile photo, shared fake screenshots with officials, and pulled off video calls mimicking top leaders (likely using deepfakes) to win Reddy's trust.

After convincing him the money was for tax issues and park development, they got him to transfer ₹80,000 via UPI.

Cybercrime police are now investigating and warn that these AI scams are on the rise.