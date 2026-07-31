Visakhapatnam schools closed August 1 for Prime Minister Modi visit
India
Heads up, students in Visakhapatnam: all government and private schools will be closed on August 1 because Prime Minister Modi is visiting Bhogapuram.
To avoid major traffic jams, the district has also asked private schools to cancel afternoon classes on July 31.
DEO Prem Kumar promises make-up classes
District Educational Officer Prem Kumar says you will not lose out on any lessons. The missed day will be made up later, with a new date announced soon.
The goal is to keep things smooth for everyone, students, parents, and school busses, while the city handles all the extra traffic for the PM's visit.