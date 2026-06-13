Visakhapatnam steel plant blast kills 10, latest victim Suri Babu
India
The tragic explosion at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on June 8 has now claimed 10 lives.
The latest victim, Suri Babu, passed away on Saturday after suffering severe burns.
The accident initially killed eight workers and left six others injured.
Two dead, 2 recovered, 2 stable
The blast happened at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant).
Since then, two more injured workers died from burns, two have recovered and gone home, and two are still in the hospital but stable.