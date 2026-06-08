Visakhapatnam Steel Plant lifting accident kills at least 4 workers
India
A serious accident at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, left at least four workers dead and several others hurt.
During a lifting operation, a bucket of molten steel dropped and spilled, causing severe injuries to those nearby.
N Chandrababu Naidu orders medical care
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared his condolences and told officials to make sure the injured get proper care. He also promised help for the victims' families and stressed coordinated rescue efforts.
Emergency teams rushed the injured to hospitals, while authorities are investigating what caused the accident.