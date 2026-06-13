Visakhapatnam Steel Plant molten metal spill kills 9, 15 suspended
A major accident at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on June 8 led to the deaths of nine workers and left five seriously injured after a molten metal spill.
Following internal inspections amid allegations that substandard raw materials and operational lapses may have contributed, VSP suspended 15 employees and transferred 19 others.
Union, state offer 1.72Cr compensation
To support the affected families, the Union and state governments announced compensation: up to ₹1.72 crore for regular employees' families and ₹45.75 lakh for contract workers' families, plus an extra ₹10 lakh ex gratia.
They're also offering jobs to one family member of each deceased worker and full medical care for those injured.
Meanwhile, the Union Steel Ministry set up a committee to investigate safety issues so this doesn't happen again.
A few days later, another minor molten steel spill happened at the plant (no injuries this time, but it's clear safety upgrades are needed fast).