Visakhapatnam Steel Plant molten metal spill kills 9, 15 suspended

Union, state offer 1.72Cr compensation

To support the affected families, the Union and state governments announced compensation: up to ₹1.72 crore for regular employees' families and ₹45.75 lakh for contract workers' families, plus an extra ₹10 lakh ex gratia.

They're also offering jobs to one family member of each deceased worker and full medical care for those injured.

Meanwhile, the Union Steel Ministry set up a committee to investigate safety issues so this doesn't happen again.

A few days later, another minor molten steel spill happened at the plant (no injuries this time, but it's clear safety upgrades are needed fast).