Visakhapatnam toddler Parvathi taken from footpath found safe 6 hours
India
A scary moment turned hopeful when four-year-old Parvathi was taken from a footpath near Visakhapatnam railway station while sleeping beside her parents early Friday.
Her mother, Seshamma, wasted no time and reached out to the Railway Protection Force, which quickly involved the local police.
Thanks to their fast response, Parvathi was found safe within six hours.
CCTV shows suspects leaving with Parvathi
Police jumped into action by scanning nearby CCTV footage, which showed two suspects, K Upendra and A Prathibha Rao, leaving with Parvathi on a motorcycle.
Tracing their route led officers to S Rayavaram in Anakapalli district, where they found her abandoned but unharmed.
Special teams are now working to catch the suspects as the investigation continues.