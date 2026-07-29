Visakhapatnam's Giri Pradakshina draws nearly 6L devotees on 32km trek

Visakhapatnam's annual Giri Pradakshina was packed this year, with nearly six lakh people walking the 32-kilometer route around the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. That's almost twice as many as last year!

The event kicked off Tuesday evening from Tholi Pavancha, and despite the long trek, devotees powered through, taking quick breaks before heading to the temple for darshan or back to pray.