Vishal Agarwal petitions President Droupadi Murmu over son's Lohagad killing
India
Vishal Agarwal, whose son Ketan was killed at Lohagad Fort near Pune last month, has reached out to President Droupadi Murmu, asking for a quick investigation and strict action against the accused, who include Ketan's fiancee, Siya, and her boyfriend.
The tragedy hit the family hard; Vishal's own father passed away just 20 days after Ketan's death from grief.
Vishal Agarwal seeks fast-track trial
In his heartfelt letter, Vishal shared how waiting for justice has deepened his family's pain.
He urged the President to step in so the case doesn't get lost in paperwork, saying, "I am writing as a father seeking justice for his son."
He hopes a fast-track trial and strong punishment will bring some peace and send a message that such cases won't be ignored.